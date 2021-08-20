UN Greets Expert Report on the 2019 Coup in Bolivia

During demonstrations in favor of Evo Morales in 2019, police and security forces used excessive and disproportionate force against citizens.

On Thursday, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) welcomed the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) report on human rights violations against the Bolivian people during Jeanine Añez's coup-born regime in 2019.

"The conclusions of the GIEI report, which is the result of eight months of rigorous work, are in line with the report published by our office in 2020," OHCHR spokesperson Liz Throssell stated, stressing that events such as summary executions, tortures, and sexual violence were obviously biased against Indigenous peoples.

In November and December 2019, during demonstrations in favor of democratically re-elected President Evo Morales, police and security forces used excessive and disproportionate force against citizens.

Both OHCHR and GIEI reports constitute a road map to promote dialogue among the Bolivian people, reduce political polarization, and promote justice and comprehensive reparation for victims.



Shouts for justice from victims and families in attendance as President Luis Arce arrives ahead of the release of this major human rights report. @KawsachunNews pic.twitter.com/6nuiranib5 — Camila (@camilapress) August 17, 2021

"We welcome the commitment expressed by President Luis Arce to implement the GIEI report and urge the authorities to establish promptly a mechanism to ensure that these recommendations become permanent and concrete measures," Throssell stressed.

The GIEI was established in Dec. 2019 through an agreement between the Bolivian State government and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR). On Thursday, this expert group presented their report to the Arce administration at a ceremony held in La Paz.

At the event, survivors and relatives of the Sacaba and Senkata massacres, which the mainstream media whitewashed at that time, expressed their relief and satisfaction for the recognition of the human rights violations committed against them or their loved ones.