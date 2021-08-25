Bolivia Denounces Interference Attempt at OAS

"It contains unacceptable expressions and qualifications on the part of an entity that, as we have already said, should be at the service of the States and not above the States," Bolivia's Ambassador Arce added.

Bolivia denounced on Wednesday a new interference attempt at the Organization of the American States (OAS) by its Secretary-General Luis Almagro.

The latest OAS statement on the 2019 elections won by Evo Morales and sabotaged by another OAS report was branded " an offensive interference attempt" by the Bolivian Ambassador to the OAS Héctor Arce Zaconeta.

La evaluación es positiva del Consejo extraordinario de la OEA: 1. Almagro se quedó solo, nadie lo apoyó . 2. No se expresó ningún contra-argumento a la denuncia de Bolivia a la injerencia politica: Canciller Rogelio Mayta. @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/W3PuHIrwn9 — Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR) August 25, 2021

"The evaluation of the extraordinary Council of the OAS is positive: 1. Almagro was left alone; no one supported him. 2. No counter-argument was expressed to Bolivia's complaint of political interference: Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta."

"The nine-page long statement was published, once again, unilaterally, by an organ of the General Secretariat, it does not conform to any agreement or act with the participation of the member states of the organization, and, even worse, its content is deeply offensive against the dignity and the Government of the Bolivian people," the ambassador said.

"It contains unacceptable expressions and qualifications on the part of an entity that, as we have already said, should be at the service of the States and not above the States," Arce added.

On the other hand, teleSUR correspondent in Bolivia, Freddy Morales, reported that the Bolivian chancellor Rogelio Mayta highlighted that no one supported Luis Almagro´s statement following the demand and no counter-argument was debated at the OAS extraordinary council in response to the denounce.