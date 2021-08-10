Bolivia: Attorney Gen. Reveals Major OAS Fraud in 2019 Election

"As Attorney General of the State, I call on the OAS to show us that there was an audit because if not, this report has no legal value within the country, and that is how we will see it from now on," Chavez insisted.

On Tuesday, the attorney general of Bolivia, Wilfredo Chávez, denounced that the Organization of American States (OAS) conducted fraud in the 2019 elections as the regional body failed to carry out a real audit.

"I want something to be very clear: Bolivia has signed an agreement through then-Foreign Minister Diego Pary with Mr. Luis Almagro, Secretary-General of the OAS, which established that the OAS would conduct an audit of the electoral process; But Bolivia has been the object of a scam, and I can say it with that clarity because the OAS did not deliver any audit report, (…) there was no audit," the Attorney General said.

"They cannot do anything on behalf of the people."

"As Attorney General of the State, I call on the OAS to show us that there was an audit because if not, this report has no legal value within the country, and that is how we will see it from now on," Chavez insisted.

The OAS rejection of the 2019 electoral process played a major role in the 2019 coup that ousted Evo Morales. However, although irregularities with the OAS report have been denounced even by U.S. lawmakers such as Bernie Sanders, the Bolivian attorney general demonstrated that there was no investigation to support any of the OAS claims.