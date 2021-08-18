There Will Be No Silence on the 2019 Coup in Bolivia

"We cannot grant impunity to those who carried out persecutions, undue detentions, summary executions, torture, AND sexual violence,” Minister Del Castillo said.

On Wednesday, Bolivian senior officials offered statements on the report of the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI), which analyzed the human rights violations that occurred during the 2019 coup d'état.

The Presidency Minister Maria Prada confirmed that there was a coup indeed. This finding directly dismantles the discourse of the Bolivian right wing, which wants the international community to believe that Evo Morales won the presidential elections with fraud.

Regarding the period between September and December 2019, the GIEI report shows that the opposition to the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) took actions against the rule of law.

At that time, lawmaker Jeanine Añez proclaimed herself president of the Senate and later interim president of Bolivia. These two bold U.S.-backed maneuvers occurred in meetings of Congress that did not have a quorum.

Familiares de víctimas de la masacre de Senkata, El Alto, confían que el informe de expertos internacionales sobre la violencia de nov2019, facilite su búsqueda de justicia y sanción para los responsables. @ConexiontlSUR pic.twitter.com/ATHWcNoFVN — Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR) August 18, 2021

The tweet reads, "Relatives of the victims of El Alto's Senkata massacre trust that report of international experts on the Nov. 2019 violence will facilitate their search for justice and punishment for those responsible."

The GIEI report also corroborates the commission of crimes against humanity by the Añez regime in its attempt to contain the protests of workers, students, and Indigenous peoples. Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo affirmed that any reconciliation between political forces will not imply "a pact of silence" on what happened during the coup-born regime.

"The conclusions of the GIEI report reveal the truth of the facts and this truth must be transformed into justice ... We need to start a judicial process with the authorization of Congress," he said.

“These types of crimes are imprescriptible and we must seek justice for the victims. We cannot grant impunity to those who carried out persecutions, undue detentions, summary executions, torture, and sexual violence.”