New Evidence Shows False Autonomy of Alleged March in Cuba

According to the material, the request for the activity responds to foreign interests in generating regime change in the country. That strategy obeys the script of a soft coup d’état, which is being tried in Cuba following the parameters of an alleged non-violent struggle.

The president of the cultural institution Casa de las Americas, Abel Prieto, affirmed that after recent evidence it is not possible to believe today in the autonomy of the promoters of the alleged “peaceful march” in Cuba.

Through his official Twitter account, the intellectual made reference to a television report, which last night presented new evidence on the lack of spontaneity and authenticity in the call launched weeks ago for next Monday and considered illegal by the island’s legal entities.

To march after them is to march after the U.S. interests, Prieto stressed.

Los yanquis nos preparan y financian una maniobra desestabilizadora, injerencista, con "líderes", métodos, consignas y respaldo mediático, y luego nos acusan de entorpecer el desarrollo de su plan. Es difícil imaginar una suma mayor de cinismo y arrogancia. — Abel Prieto (@AbelPrieto11) November 7, 2021

The Yankees prepare and finance against us a destabilizing and interfering maneuver, with “leaders”, methods, slogans and media support, and then accuse us of hindering the development of their plan. It is difficult to imagine a greater sum of cynicism and arrogance.



The audiovisual material released in the star news program showed images of the visit to Havana, in 2017, of Ruth Diamint and Laura Tedesco, scholars of the Armed Forces of Latin American countries and professors of several courses to train political actors, among them, some of the managers of the march.

Between 2016 and 2020 both academics organized six meetings dedicated to the transformation of a country’s system, particularly in Cuba, and the role of the Armed Forces in that process, with a special interest in civilians who can influence the military.

Yunior Garcia and Manuel Cuesta, architects of the call for a new attempt at social destabilization, were involved in some of these initiatives.