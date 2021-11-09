US Finances Subversion in Cuba Through International Awards

This method of defraying actions to destroy the political stability of a country began with the well-known Sakharov Prize, awarded for the first time in 1988 by the European Parliament and given to alleged opponents of nations with governments not accepted by the United States.

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States designed the formula of delivering money through international prizes, some of them very well known, to mask the payment to the counterrevolution in Cuba, local media denounced today in Havana.

According to the web portal Cubadebate, the way to make the commissions arrive through “cultural awards”, offers the possibility of assigning high sums of money, justifying them with alleged acts of “struggle for human rights”. The awards are in fact attempts to evade the denunciations of the Caribbean nation.

��������‼️ Public funding for the anti-Castro industry in the #UnitedStates seems inexhaustible. In the last year, at least 54 organizations have benefited from the State Department, the NED, and USAID programs for #Cuba.



Article by Rosa Miriam Elizaldehttps://t.co/8BQf7ktuA7 — International Peoples' Assembly (@peoplesassembl_) November 3, 2021

The publication “Los premios, fórmula de pago a la contrarrevolución” (The awards, forms of payment to the counterrevolution) illustrated that these awards, many of them amounting to thousands of dollars or euros, went to people like Yoani Sanchez, who became a blogger after being recruited in Spain in 2004 by CIA agent Carlos Alberto Montaner.

With the purpose of positioning her internationally, only a year after the release of her blog, the U.S. magazine TIME selected her in 2008 among the 100 most influential people in the world, a fact repeated in 2021 with a local artist turned anti-government activist, Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara.

People Magazine also chose Sanchez as one of the 25 most outstanding people in Latin America, “actions that served as the basis to initiate a precipitous cascade of awards, something unparalleled in the history of Latin American intellectual circles” the source said.

“Thus was born the “shining star” of the moment, a fact supported by several press agencies and newspapers, which evidenced her service to the CIA, as part of Operation Mockingbird” (a program that attempted to manipulate the media for propaganda purposes), the publication specifies.

#Cuba Why USAID funds Yoani Sánchez's tours and differentiate against other members of Eastern Cuban opposition #AskYoani @MediolanumMCU — Matojo (@Matojo5) July 11, 2013

According to the article, Yoani Sanchez is the Cuban who has received the most awards without having an intellectual work, only thanks to her subversive actions.

Under the same financing design, last October the Oxi Day Foundation in Washington awarded the 2021 Courage Award to Otero Alcántara, leader of the San Isidro group, with a five thousand dollar grant.

Another example is how the diplomatic mission of the Kingdom of Norway in Havana recognized with its 2021 Cuban film fund the film director Carlos Lechuga and the playwright Yunior Garcia, both anti-government activists.

In addition, Tania Bruguera, linked for years to subversive activities, recently received the Velazquez Prize for Plastic Arts, awarded annually by the Spanish Ministry of Culture and accompanied by 100,000 euros.

Tania Bruguera pagada para activar la subversión en ���� siguen instrucciones de la NED y la USAID con el objetivo de apoyar las matrices de opinión que se generan, hacerle el juego a los que nos quieren dañar y hacer de la política un negocio.#CubaEsCultura pic.twitter.com/KBUeyTIfJU — PortuondoBlanco (@PortuondoBlanco) February 5, 2021

Tania Bruguera is paid to activate subversion following instructions from NED and USAID with the objective of skewing public opinions,

playing into the hands of those who want to harm us and make politics a business.

This method of defraying actions to destroy the political stability of a country began with the well-known Sakharov Prize, awarded for the first time in 1988 by the European Parliament and given to alleged opponents of nations with governments not accepted by the United States.