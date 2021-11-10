World Leaders Sign up to End Subversion and Blockade on Cuba

teleSUR English reproduces in full a letter signed by hundreds of world leaders and personalities in solidarity with the Cuban people and government up against the full-fledged destabilization attempts planned for November 15.

"TO THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY

The United States has maintained a blockade against Cuba for more than sixty years. Since the nineties of the last century, Washington issued a series of laws that tightened it even more, trying to close off possibilities for the purchase of food, seeking to crush its people by hunger.

Donald Trump's government alone issued 243 measures that affect Cuba's economy much more, many of them during the Covid-19 pandemic. They are still in effect under the Joe Biden administration.

The objective has not changed: to suffocate the Cuban economy and cause suffering to its population so that it revolts against the revolutionary government.

Washington has arrogantly disregarded the annual condemnation of the United Nations General Assembly, which demands an end to this inhumane procedure.

At the same time, for decades the US government has been investing millions of dollars in the creation of "dissidents", of "opponents", of all kinds, irrelevant inside Cuba but extolled by the international press with the purpose of damaging the image of the revolution and thus justifying the application of the criminal blockade.

With this, it also seeks the isolation of Cuba, one of the main objectives being that the European Union should break off relations with Cuba.

Without hiding it, it allocates millions of dollars to promote internal subversion, calling for civil disobedience, anarchy and chaos, with the sole purpose of putting an end to the current political system and installing one that only responds to its interests.

Washington cares nothing for the immense scientific achievements of the revolution which, among other things, will make Cuba the first country in the world to have its entire population vaccinated against Covid-19 in a few weeks, and with its own vaccines. Although Washington went to great lengths to prevent Cuba from acquiring even syringes with which to administer the vaccines.

Personalidades del mundo firman Carta a la Comunidad Internacional: Cesen el Bloqueo y las acciones desestabilizadoras contra Cuba. #CubaVivehttps://t.co/EQOW8nwMRW pic.twitter.com/EpSyJcy7bB — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) November 10, 2021

Washington, in addition to counting on the complicity of the great corporate press, also relies on individuals who, mainly from Florida, set up campaigns calling for violent protests in the streets in order to overthrow the government.

Inside the country, individuals who feel supported and protected by Washington, using as a banner the difficult economic situation due to the blockade (a situation that is exacerbated by Covid, as in all other nations), call for subversive demonstrations. They do so regardless of the laws in force which prohibit any attack on the political system in force, as is logical political system in force, as is logical in all the states of the world. And even more so when it is incited by a foreign power.

We, the undersigned, once again call upon the government of the United States to cease the inhumane blockade against Cuba, and to stop its attempts to destabilize a nation that at no time has carried out actions against its security; much less has it interfered in its internal affairs, nor has it called upon the U.S. citizenry to subvert the Cuban government.

U.S. citizens to subvert the established order, in spite of the multiple and serious internal social problems of this world power.

November 10, 2021.

On the initiative of Ignacio Ramonet, journalist, Spain; Hernando Calvo Ospina, writer, France; Atilio Borón, sociologist, Argentina and Fernando Buen Abad, philosopher, Mexico,

we signed :

