US Congress Passes Resolution Promoting Destabilization in Cuba

The U.S. Congress has approved a new resolution to support numerous destabilization actions in Cuba, sponsored by Florida lawmakers opposed to the Cuban government.

As many as 382 lawmakers backed up the July riots, as protesters egged on from abroad through a media hype campaign and social networks to take to the streets in Cuba and commit violent acts.

Among U.S. lawmakers are Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart and Dem. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, who, without mentioning the U.S. blockade, asked the Cuban government to respect the rights of its people.

40 Democrats, on the other hand, opposed this resolution, including Mass. Representative Jim McGovern, for whom such a provision does not recognize the U.S. contribution to the “suffering” of Cubans with the economic blockade imposed over 60 years ago.

On Twitter, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez called the U.S. policy towards Cuba as hypocritical and accused the U.S. government of financing subversive actions on Cuba.

In recent days, the Cuban government has presented a great number of evidence of links between promoters of an unlawful march to be conducted in Cuba and representatives of differente U.S. organizations, including the Cuban-American National Foundation and the Florida-based Democracy Movement.

The Cuban-American extreme right, based in the United States, along with government representatives, made explicit their support for these actions and reiterated their burning desire that the destabilization actions spark regime change in Cuba.

In this regard, specialists have warned about the unconventional warfare or the script of a soft coup d’état that is being applied in Cuba following the parameters of an alleged "non-violent struggle."