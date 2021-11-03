Cuba Faces CIA’s Most Complex Cultural Warfare Operation

On Twitter, Cuba's Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodríguez described a U.S. plan to bring Cuba's political system down, combining social media, digital communication media, and influence over the cultural sector.

A Cuban government representative said that Cuba has probably been facing up the largest and most complex cultural warfare operation orchestrated by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), promoting a new type of counterrevolution.

On Twitter, Cuba's Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodríguez posted a U.S. plan to bring Cuba's political system down, which combines social media, digital communication media, and influence over the cultural sector.

As Ms. Rodríguez explained, the U.S. operation appeals to well-trained young people to be "leaders for change" in foreign universities or the U.S. embassies themselves.

However, these leaders "are exposed and end up being unmasked. Truth and virtue prevail," Ms. Rodríguez tweeted, referring to recent statements by Cuban Dr. Carlos Leonardo Vázquez, who have served as agent "Fernando" for the Cuban Intelligence Services for 25 years.

Una contrarrevolución d nuevo tipo,creada por EEUU para hacer caer Revolución cubana mediante uso redes sociales,medios digitales d comunicación y estrategia de influencia sobre el sector intelectual.



Probablemente mayor y más compleja operación d guerra cultural diseñada x CIA pic.twitter.com/hVLZg004Wr — Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo (@AnayansiRCamejo) November 2, 2021

A new type of counterrevolution to bring down the Cuban Revolution through social networks, digital media, and a strategy of influence on the academic sector. Probably the most extensive and most complex cultural war operation designed by the CIA.

On Monday, Dr. Leonardo Vázquez, an undercover Cuban intelligence officer, revealed some links of well-known terrorist organizations and their representatives with forthcoming Nov. 15 demonstration promoters, an initiative led by Yunior García, head of the Archipelago platform.

On National TV news, he revealed the relations of this young playwright with people who have a history of attacks on Cuba and thinking tanks promoting political subversion from the United States.

Vázquez participated with Yunior García in training courses for political leaders at the service of foreign interests. In 2019, they both participated in a workshop sponsored by the U.S. University of Saint Louis, where "the role of armed forces in a transition process" was one of the main issues.

One of the speakers attending the meeting was Richard Young, an expert in public protests as a political and social change method. During the workshop, Young referred to the new forms of civic activism as a way to establish a fundamentalist and privatizing capitalism.

The TV program also aired a conversation between Yunior García and Ramón Saúl Sánchez Rizo, a well-known terrorist linked to organizations such as Alpha 66, Omega 7, the National Liberation Front of Cuba and the Coordination of United Revolutionary Organizations (CORU).

Other disclosures came from Saily González, spokeswoman for the Archipelago platform in the central province of Villa Clara. She acknowledged support and advice from Omar López, director for Human Rights at the Cuban American National Foundation.

Dr. Vázquez specified that the intention of the Nov. 15 demonstration, which municipal governments across the island denied as being unconstitutional, was "to set off chaos and social disobedience."

"Yunior is seeking confrontation with the armed forces, with the Interior Ministry (MININT). He is calling for a march he says is peaceful, but he knows it is not," Dr. Vázquez stated.