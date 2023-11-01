Nearly 200 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Jabalia

According to Hamas-run government, 120 were still missing under the rubble and at least 777 others were injured.

Gaza's government's media office said on Wednesday that at least 195 Palestinians were killed in two Israeli attacks on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp.

Jabalia camp, the largest of the eight refugee camps in the Gaza Strip according to UN data, was bombed by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) airstrikes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first attack caused the collapse of several buildings and, cost the lives of between 50 and 100 people, leaving several hundred injured. A day later, there was a new attack against the site, which also caused the death of dozens of civilians.

Israel targets Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp for second time in two days.



— in pictures https://t.co/5NvrSYFkyB pic.twitter.com/VxDsTTaOgP — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 2, 2023

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said today the Israeli's attacks against the Jabalia refugee camp could constitute war crimes.

"Given the high number of civilian casualties & the scale of destruction following Israeli air strikes on Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes," Türk wrote on social media site X.

The UN children’s agency UNICEF has described attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp as “horrific and appalling”.



�� LIVE updates: https://t.co/fcpyYH7Nws pic.twitter.com/KSRReHiVW1 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 2, 2023

Satellite images of the camp, released by Maxar Technologies on Wednesday, show the consequences of the Israeli aggression against the area. The photos show the general destruction of the refugee camp, which housed more than 100,000 people.

Before the latest escalation of the conflict, the population of the camp located in the north of the enclave stood at 107,590 inhabitants, according to UN data.

No Food, Fuel, Drinking Water or Medicine in Gaza

Conditions in the besieged enclave are increasingly desperate under Israel's constant bombardment. Food, fuel, drinking water and medicine are in short supply.

Hospitals have struggled, as fuel shortages have forced some to close, such as Gaza's only cancer hospital. Israel has refused to allow humanitarian convoys to bring in fuel, claiming that Hamas fighters could divert it for military purposes.

Ashraf Al-Qudra, spokesman for the Gaza Ministry of Health, told reporters that the main electrical generator at the Indonesian Hospital had stopped working due to a lack of fuel.

The hospital was switching to a backup generator, but would no longer be able to power the morgue refrigerators and oxygen generators. "If we don't get fuel in the next few days, we will inevitably reach a catastrophe," the spokesman said.

The death toll of Palestinians killed since the start of the Israeli aggression has surged to more than 8,800, mostly children and women. Jabalia