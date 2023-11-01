Venezuelan Prosecutor Criticizes Inaction Against Gaza Genocide

"It deeply saddens me to observe how international organizations have not made any significant efforts to put an end to this heinous slaughter," Attorney General Saab said.

On Tuesday, the Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab criticized the inaction of international human rights organizations in the face of the ongoing genocide that Israel is committing against the people of Palestine.

Through the social media platform X, he lambasted the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Volker Türk, and the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, for failing to take effective measures to halt the genocide.

"It deeply saddens me to observe how the international organizations you oversee have not made any significant efforts to put an end to this heinous slaughter, the most atrocious holocaust in recent human history, a systematic extermination of women, the elderly, and children carried out by Israeli Zionism for the past month," Saab stated.

"As a man born into a home of Lebanese Arab immigrants who planted their roots in our Venezuelan homeland since the 1950s, I feel the spilled Palestinian blood deeply," he added.

BREAKING| Israeli airstrikes commit another massacre in Jabalia refugee camp in #Gaza, murdering dozens. pic.twitter.com/16qhUSP59V — PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng) November 1, 2023

On Tuesday, Craig Mokhiber, the director of the OHCHR's New York Office, tendered his resignation, citing the international organization's failure to fulfill its duty to prevent the "large-scale massacre against the Palestinian people."

"I write at a moment of great distress for the world, even for many of our colleagues. Once again, we are witnessing a genocide unfolding before our eyes, and the organization we serve seems powerless to stop it," he said.

Mokhiber accused the U.S. and its allies of failing to meet their obligations under the Geneva Conventions, as well as of arming Israel and providing it with political and diplomatic cover.