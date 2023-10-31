Israeli Ground Offensive in Gaza Escalates

Heavy Israeli bombardment hit Jabalia, the largest of the eight refugee camps in the Gaza Strip, located in the north of the enclave.

Israeli occupation forces stepped up their ground offensive in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, sending troops deep into the Palestinian territory.

The Islamic Resistance Movement ruling Gaza (Hamas) said its fighters confronted the Israeli troops in several locations, including the Al-Tawam area and Al-Karama neighborhood in northern Gaza.

According to Israel Defense Forces (IDF), its soldiers had fierce battles with Hamas deep in the Gaza Strip.

They report killing several Hamas militants in strikes against hundreds of their military targets, including anti-tank missile and rocket launching posts located under shafts and military compounds inside subway tunnels.

For its part, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry said some Israeli army vehicles advanced toward al-Rasheed Street, apparently trying to cut off Gaza City and the north from the south.

A densely populated neighbourhood in the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza was hit by a major Israeli strike, killing dozens of Palestinians.



Israeli Bombing Hits Jabalia Refugee Camp

This Tuesday, heavy Israeli bombardment hit Jabalia, the largest of the eight refugee camps in the Gaza Strip, located in the north of the enclave.

Although the number of victims is still unclear, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry, more than 50 people were killed, some 150 others injured, and "dozens" of others under the rubble. Other sources indicate that the Israeli bombing destroyed 15 civilian buildings and left " about 100 dead and 300 wounded."

IDF spokesman Richard Hecht confirmed the attack on Jabalia, adding that the death of civilians was a consequence of a "tragedy of war."

"The attack damaged Hamas' command and control in the area, as well as its ability to direct military activity against IDF soldiers operating throughout the Gaza Strip," the Israeli Army said.

Al Jazeera denounces the Israeli massacre that killed 19 family members of Al Jazeera’s SNG engineer Mohamed Abu Al-Qumsan in Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/NNHHY89hU7 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 31, 2023

Ibrahim Biari, commander of the Jabalia Central Battalion of Hamas, was killed. The Israeli military said Biari was one of the leaders responsible for the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, which killed at least 1,400 people in Israel.

The Arab League, Egypt, and Jordan have condemned the attacks on the refugee camp in separate statements.

For its part, Venezuela affirmed that this is a war crime, and condemned Israel's "systematic violation of the principles contemplated in international law and its failure to observe the provisions of the Geneva Conventions."

Through a communiqué, the Venezuelan government urged "the search for immediate solutions, in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, that will allow peace, security and dignity for the inhabitants of the Palestinian people."

The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 8,525, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Among the victims, 3,542 were children and 2,187 were women, ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra told the press.