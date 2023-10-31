Gaza Is Now a Graveyard for Children, UNICEF Says

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 8,525, the Hamas-run Ministry of Health updated today.

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Monday denounced the high number of children killed in Gaza by Israeli occupation forces, at a time when more than 3,500 deaths of minors have been recorded since the start of the escalation last October 7.

James Elder, spokesman for UNICEF, told a press conference in Geneva that "Gaza has become a graveyard for children". According to the latest figures from the Gaza Ministry of Health, 3,542 minors have been killed by the relentless Israeli bombardment of the besieged enclave.

"Our most serious fears about the number of children killed, ranging from dozens to hundreds to thousands, have been realized in just a fortnight," the UN representative stated, warning that the death toll is rising significantly every day.

Elder reiterated the UN's call for an immediate ceasefire and the opening of all border crossings to allow humanitarian aid to flow uninterrupted. "If there is no ceasefire - no water, no medicine, no release of abducted children - we are hurtling towards even greater horrors afflicting innocent children," he said.

On the opposite, "if we had a 72-hour ceasefire, this would mean that a thousand children would be safe again during this time," allowing the safe passage of food, water, fuel, medical supplies and other humanitarian aid.

We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. And all access crossings into Gaza must be opened for the safe, sustained and unimpeded access of humanitarian aid



Besides the bombs and mortars, the lives of children in Gaza are increasingly threatened by dehydration, according to the spokesman. "Many children have become ill from drinking salt water out of desperation."

He denounced the severe water crisis in the enclave, where water production is 5% of what is needed. This is because most of the desalination plants are shut down due to breakdown or fuel shortages.

According to the UNICEF spokesman, before the latest escalation of violence, more than three-quarters of Gaza's children were found to be in need of mental health support due to the trauma they had faced.

Unrelenting attacks have taken a devastating toll on Gaza's children.



Once the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas ends, "the cost to children and their communities will be felt for generations," he said, urging an end to the Israeli siege of the territory.

Meanwhile, more than 21,000 Palestinians have been injured, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qedra said in a statement. He added that electrical generators at the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, Gaza's largest hospital, and the main Indonesian Hospital in the north of the enclave will soon stop working "due to running out of fuel by the end of tomorrow."