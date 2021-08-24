"We are not in favor of allowing Afghans to leave," the Taliban spokesperson said.

A Taliban spokesperson said on Tuesday that the group "is not in favor of allowing Afghans to leave" as they blocked the road to Kabul's airport and announced that from now on only foreign nationals will be able to travel to the airport.

The decision is a major blow for thousands of Afghans who have camped outside Kabul's airport trying to flee the country by all means. The Taliban remarked that all evacuations from the U.S. and allies have to be carried out before August 31, after that date Afghans will not be able to travel abroad.

It’s good to know Biden’s evacuation effort hinges on the goodwill of Taliban terrorists and journalists giving Psaki the contact information of Americans in Afghanistan so Psaki and her summer interns can “get in contact” with them



The Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid urged those camping outside the airport to return home and said the Taliban would guarantee their security. However, the Taliban had promised, after taking over Kabul, to allow all Afghans who wanted to leave the country to do so.

Moreover, the Taliban asked men working in the sectors of health care, education, and traffic regulation, to return to work except for women, as the Taliban plans a particular set of rules for them.