Israel Furthers Settler Housing Plan In Occupied East Jerusalem

The NGO Peace Now denounced that Israel advanced on Monday a new plan to build 1,465 homes in East Jerusalem.

"All of the plans are bad news for the stability of Jerusalem and for the chances for peace, but the most harmful plan in terms of the possibility to reach two states, is the plan known as the 'Lower Aqueduct Plan' south of Kibbutz Ramat Rachel near Givat Hamatos and Har Homa, for the construction of a new neighborhood with 1,465 housing units," Peace Now explained.

"The new neighborhood is intended to connect the settlement of Har Homa with Givat Hamatos and complete the Israeli southern ring that will block the potential Palestinian continuum between the Palestinian neighborhoods in East Jerusalem and Bethlehem," it added.

Since Israel is considered an "occupying state" by international law, all Jewish settlements in the territory occupied in 1967 are illegal. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Israeli authorities continue to promote settlements in East Jerusalem.

Nearly half of over 3,500 new illegal Israeli settler homes are planned between Givat Hamatos and Har Homa, allowing Israel to further cut off occupied East Jerusalem from Bethlehem and southern West Bank pic.twitter.com/BKlbCy2OWj — TRT World (@trtworld) January 8, 2022

Currently, East Jerusalem is home to 300,000 Palestinians who are constantly beset by displacement, demolitions, and evictions. Through these actions, Israel tries to expel the Palestinians so that the Jewish settlers continue to illegally occupy their properties.

“The Israel Land Authority is also promoting another four plans for 2,092 housing units in the French Hill on the edge of Mount Scopus. Most of the area is outside the Green Line near the student dormitories and the sports center of the Hebrew University,” Peace Now denounced.

“Since 1967, the government initiated and planned approx. 56,000 units for Israelis in East Jerusalem, while for Palestinians the government supported only 600 units, in the 1970’s. The planning of so many units in East Jerusalem for Israelis alongside the increase in house demolition for Palestinians, raises the frustration and anger in East Jerusalem,” it added.