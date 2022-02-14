Israeli Army Leaves One Dead in Occupied Palestinian Territory

President Abbas warned against the repercussions of attempts to take over Palestinian properties in Jerusalem, particularly in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

On Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that Mohamed Abu Saleh, a 17-year-old boy, died as a result of a shot to his head by members of the Israeli Army.

At least three Palestinians were also injured when Israeli troops entered a West Bank village near Jenin to demolish the home of Mahmoud Yarada, a Palestinian who was accused of murdering an Israeli in December 2021.

Besides closing the accesses to the village of al-Silah Al-Harithiya, the occupation forces escorted bulldozers and machinery to demolish the dwelling.

The demolitions of homes of Palestinian fighters and their relatives constitute forms of "collective punishment" condemned by international law. However, Israel frequently resorts to these practices as part of its punitive and deterrent measures.

The tweet reads, "Israeli occupation forces tonight cold-bloodedly murdered a Palestinian youth in Silat Al-Harithiya village in Jenin."

On Sunday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned Israeli extremists' assaults on Palestinians in East Jerusalem. He warned against the repercussions of attacks on residents and attempts to take over Palestinian properties in Jerusalem, particularly in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

"This matter will be on the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organization's executive committee," Abbas said, referring to a visit by a controversial far-right Jewish lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir to the neighborhood.

On Sunday evening, clashes broke out as Ben Gvir of the Religious Zionism alliance opened a parliamentary office in Sheikh Jarrah, calling it an effort to show support for the Jewish residents in the neighborhood. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medical teams treated 32 Palestinians who were shot and wounded by Israeli police forces in the city.