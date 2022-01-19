Israel Doing Everything to Derail Vienna Talks: Expert

U.S. decisions in the Vienna dialogues are made by Israel, a regime that does everything to sabotage these talks, according to an expert.

Diplomats from Iran and the three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal – namely the UK, Germany and France – held meetings in Vienna, Austria, on Wednesday as part of talks to get the nuclear pact back on track and lift sanctions against the Persian country.

In this regard, in an interview granted this Wednesday to HispanTV, the international analyst Alberto García Watson referred to the plots that Israel is hatching in the process of the Vienna negotiations on the pact, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

According to the expert, the Tel Aviv regime decides and speaks instead of the U.S. Government representative.

Israel says it will not be ‘bound’ by future Iran deal - news-queue: Tel Aviv is “concerned” about the potential outcome of the Vienna talks on the Iranian nuclear program that might be unfavorable to Israel, the prime minister has said,... https://t.co/3e4uRhi7eI — Dustin Hapli (@DustinHapli) January 15, 2022

The analyst added that Israel opposes the revival of the nuclear pact because it is afraid of the defensive capabilities that Iran has acquired.

Iranian officials emphasize that any agreement must cover Iran's demands and call on the US administration, headed by Joe Biden, to stop pressuring and blackmailing other parties during the talks and correct the mistakes of his predecessor, Donald Trump before Tehran.