Israel: 4500 Palestinians Kept in Jail

Four NGOs have denounced through a statement that the Israeli government has 4500 Palestinian prisoners, including women and children.

A joint statement released by four NGOs disclosed that the Israeli government is holding 4500 Palestinian prisoners, of which 180 are minors and 32 are women. The statement denounced the action.

According to the report made by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Commission, the Palestinian Prisoners Society, the Addameer Prisoners Support and Human Rights Association, and the Information Center of Wadi Hilweh, nearly five hundred of the total people are locked up under the administrative detention policy.

The UN has criticized the administrative detention because of its methods of holding Palestinians for a period of three to six months, under undisclosed evidence, that not even the defendant’s lawyer is prohibited from seeing.

In January, the Tel Aviv security forces arrested 504 Palestinians, including minors and women, the report noted. After the break out of six Palestinians from the maximum-security prison of Gilboa, tension has increased in the prisons mentioned above since September 2021.

#Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli prison of Megiddo rejected today the breakfast meal in protest of Israel's practice of administrative detention, under which Palestinians are held without charge or trial,according to the Prisoner Information Office #FreePalestine #freeprince pic.twitter.com/02OgR36GBa — Ansam Hamad���� (@ansam_hamad1) February 10, 2022

The escape of the prisoners caused the implementation of more strict measures against the rest of the prisoners, resulting in clashes and strikes at various facilities.



“There is a blowout in the prisons due to the repudiation of the occupation authorities to the agreements they made with the leaders of the prisoners,” said Mahmoud Abbas, Palestinian President.