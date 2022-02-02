Amnesty Int'l Report Labels Israeli Regime of Apartheid

Amnesty International says that Israeli laws, policies, and practices against Palestinians in Israel and the occupied territories are a form of apartheid.

After Amnesty International accused Israel of applying a system of apartheid against Palestinians, Palestinian resistance groups such as Hamas are demanding that the findings of this research be sent to international bodies to hold the Tel Aviv regime accountable for its crimes.

The report highlights that last year's tensions over threats to displace Palestinians from their homes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Shaykh Jarrah, Al-Quds, and the violence by Israeli forces that followed, constitute a catalog of techniques by which Palestinians have been displaced from their land for decades.

This is the third report in the last year accusing Israel of apartheid, after investigations by Israeli rights group BetSelem and Human Rights Watch reached similar conclusions.

Our official new report looks at the decades-long suffering of Palestinians under Israel’s rule. We've concluded that Israel’s treatment of Palestinians throughout Israel & the Occupied Palestinian Territories amounts to apartheid.



Read for yourself. https://t.co/ghC8mU8VXH — Amnesty International (@amnesty) February 1, 2022

Palestinian groups, such as Hamas, already want these reports to be used to bring Israeli authorities to justice.

Like the Palestinians, Amnesty International is calling for the findings of its report to be used in ongoing investigations by the International Criminal Court and the UN.