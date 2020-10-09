Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan Agree To a Ceasefire

The ceasefire "will allow the exchange of prisoners of war, other people, and the bodies of the dead according to the criteria of the Committee of the International Red Cross (ICRC)," Lavrov explained.

On Friday, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a temporary ceasefire in the conflict of the bordering Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The ceasefire "will allow the exchange of prisoners of war, other people, and the bodies of the dead according to the criteria of the Committee of the International Red Cross (ICRC)," the official explained.

From Saturday, the hostilities will halt to proceed with prisoners' exchange and the recovery of dead bodies. It is estimated that more than 300 people have died since the confrontations of September 27.

���� #Russia's FM Sergey #Lavrov makes a joint announcement following ������������ trilateral Ministerial talks on the situation in #NagornoKarabakh, announces ceasefire.https://t.co/6xcVm0nWXQ — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) October 10, 2020

However, the parts still have to reach an understanding of the "specific parameters" of the ceasefires, as reported by Lavrov.

As the meetings were held in Moscow on Friday, the Armenian Defense Ministry David Tonoyan reported that the confrontations continued today.

Several analysts have pointed out that although Armenia and Azerbaijan have been in conflict since 1994, the recent events are the most violent reported in decades. Hence, the tension in the region could spark neighboring countries such as Turkey and Russia.

On October 1, 2020, Russia, the U.S., and France issued a joint statement asking for a ceasefire as representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group.