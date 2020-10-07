Russian Defense Minister Talks With Armenia, Azerbaijan

During the talks, the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held phone talks with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts to discuss the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday in a statement.

"On the evening of Oct. 7, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks by telephone with Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan and Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov," it said.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at loggerheads over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh since 1988. Peace talks have been held since 1994 when a ceasefire was reached, but there have been occasional minor clashes.

A new round of armed conflict broke out on Sept. 27 along the contact line of the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The clashes, which are still going on, have reportedly caused heavy casualties and equipment loss.