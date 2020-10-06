UN Chief Condemns Escalation of Violence in Nagorno-Karabakh

The secretary-general once again underlined that there is no military solution to the conflict and urged the sides to immediately cease all hostilities.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned the continuing escalation of violence in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone between Armenia and Azerbaijan despite repeated international appeals for them to immediately stop the fighting, said his spokesman.

Photo taken on Sept. 29, 2020 shows a man walking by a house damaged during clashes in the Tartar district bordering the Nagorno-Karabakh region. (Photo by Tofik Babayev/Xinhua)

Guterres was gravely concerned about reports of the extension of hostilities, including the targeting of populated areas. He reminded all sides of their obligations to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure under international humanitarian law, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

Photo taken on Sept. 29, 2020 shows a house damaged in the clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in the Tartar district bordering the Nagorno-Karabakh region. (Photo by Tofik Babayev/Xinhua)

The secretary-general once again underlined that there is no military solution to the conflict and urged the sides to immediately cease all hostilities. He appealed to all relevant regional and international actors to actively exercise their influence to achieve an urgent end to the fighting and return to negotiations under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs, said the statement.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at loggerheads over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh since 1988. Peace talks have been held since 1994 when a ceasefire was reached, but there have been occasional minor clashes.