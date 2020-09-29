Nagorno-Karabakh Conflicts Continue, More Casualties Feared

A new round of clashes broke out on Sunday morning along the contact line of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said Tuesday that it has shot down another two helicopters of Azerbaijan during the ongoing fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The helicopters were downed by the Nagorno-Karabakh defense authorities, Armenian website NEWS.am quoted ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan's tweet as saying.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the ministry, told a briefing in Yerevan that fierce fighting continued throughout the night in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, leaving over 60 Azerbaijani servicemen dead and a considerable amount of armored vehicles of Azerbaijan destroyed.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's state-run news agency AZERTAC quoted Vagif Dargahli, chief of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service, as saying that Azerbaijan destroyed one more tank from Armenia in the battles in the Aghdara direction as well as a command and observation post of the Armenian armed forces in the Khojavand direction.

He denied the report that Azerbaijan's helicopters were shot down during Tuesday's fighting.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at loggerheads over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh since 1988. Peace talks have been held since 1994 when a ceasefire was reached, but there have been occasional minor clashes along the borders.