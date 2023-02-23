China May Be Planning Support for Russia in Ukraine - NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that China may be planning to support Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, "something that should not happen."

"We've seen some indications that they may be planning that (arms supply) and, of course, NATO allies, the United States, have been warning against it because it's something that shouldn't happen," Stoltenberg told AP in an interview.

According to the NATO chief, China's support for Russia would be a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

On this occasion, Stoltenberg once again said that the alliance will continue to support Ukraine "for as long as necessary," ensuring that "Ukraine prevails." The NATO chief also said the U.S.-led military alliance "is not a party" to the conflict.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called the NATO chief's comments "smears" and "groundless speculation," and added that China "is on the side of peace."

Wang said, "It is a known fact that NATO countries, including the United States, are the largest source of battlefield weaponry in Ukraine, yet they continue to claim that China may be supplying arms to Russia."

According to the spokesman, "this is a familiar trick used and exposed shortly after the Ukraine crisis erupted." Wang said that NATO proclaims "itself as a regional defensive alliance," yet it "has ignored the security concerns of others and has systematically tried to go beyond its traditional defense zone."