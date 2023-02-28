Russia Denounces Ukrainian Drone Attacks in Krasnodar & Adygea

Russia temporarily closed the airspace over St. Petersburg and the Pulkovo airport temporarily suspended all flights.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry accused the Ukrainian Army of attempting to carry out drone attacks against cities located on the northeastern coast of the Black Sea.

"The Kiev regime tried to use drones to attack civilian infrastructure targets in the Krasnodar region and the Adygea Republic," the Defense Ministry said, adding that the drones lost their way after they were neutralized by Russian radio-electronic warfare units.

"One drone fell in the field and another one deviated from its trajectory and did not cause any damage to the civilian infrastructure attacked," it mentioned.

A short time before, local authorities reported that drones had been detected in various central and southern provinces. The head of Russia's Adygea Republic, Murat Kumpilov, confirmed that an unknown air vehicle (UAV) crashed into a local town overnight.

Another drone crashed a few meters from the fences of a gas compressor station of the state-owned Gazprom company in Moscow's Kolomna district. According to preliminary data, it is a Ukrainian-made UJ-22 unmanned aerial vehicle.

Sources quoted by the Russian SHOT channel point out that the device would have abruptly lost altitude, probably when it ran out of fuel, which would have caused it to fall.

