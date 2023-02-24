Russia Welcomes the Chinese Peace Plan for Ukraine

"We highly value the sincere aspiration of our Chinese friends to offer their contribution to the solution of the Ukrainian conflict by peaceful means," Zakharova said.

Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that her country welcomes the peace plan for Ukraine proposed by China on Friday.

"We highly value the sincere aspiration of our Chinese friends to offer their contribution to the solution of the Ukrainian conflict by peaceful means," she said on the day that marks one year since the start of the special military operation.

"Russia maintains its adherence to the principles of the United Nations Charter, the norms of international law, including humanitarian law, and the indivisibility of security, on the basis of which the security of a country should not be strengthened to the detriment of the safety of another."

“Like our Chinese colleagues, we consider any restrictive measures unauthorized by the UN Security Council to be illegitimate,” Zakharova said, stressing that such restrictions are crude instruments of unfair competition and economic warfare.

⚡️A "plan" for a demilitarized zone between Russia and Ukraine appeared in the Chinese segment of the network as part of China's peace initiative. pic.twitter.com/fWtWJCH3XU — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) February 24, 2023

Zakharova added that Russia is willing to seek a solution to the objectives of the special military operation through political-diplomatic channels.

"This means the end of supplies to Ukraine of Western weapons and mercenaries, the end of all war actions, the return of Ukraine to non-aligned status, and the recognition of the new territorial realities," she said referring to the annexation referendums in four regions.

Besides demanding the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, Zaharova called for respect for the rights of the Russian-speaking population. She also demanded the removal of all international sanctions and lawsuits against Russia.

"We are convinced that progress along this path will lead to a total, just and stable peace," Zakharova concluded.

