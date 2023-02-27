China Slams US Sanctions on Chinese Firms Related to Russia

On Monday, China slammed the United States for sanctioning Chinese companies for alleged involvement with Russia, saying the illegal, unilateral sanctions, if not revoked, would be met with countermeasures from China.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, told a press briefing that the U.S. actions lack both the basis in international law and UN Security Council mandate.

"They are typical unilateral sanctions and illegal 'long-arm jurisdiction' and detrimental to Chinese interests. We deplore and reject this move and have made serious demarches to the U.S. side," Mao said, adding that China's position on the Ukrainian issue has been objective and fair.

"We have actively promoted peace talks and sought a political solution. The United States, however, has been fanning the flame and fueling the fight with more weaponry," she said.

"China will pay a real price if it provides military support to Russia. Let's not forget that Taiwan is nearby" - US national security advisor Jake Sullivan.. pic.twitter.com/lO6tCGuXTF — Geo_monitor (@colonelhomsi) February 27, 2023

To date, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with over US$32 billion worth of military aid, including large quantities of advanced armament. Just days ago, it announced yet another tranche of military aid for Ukraine worth US$2 billion.

Mao said the United States has been pouring weapons into one side of the conflict, thus prolonging the fight and making peace elusive, while spreading disinformation that China would supply weapons to Russia and sanctioning Chinese companies under that pretext.

"This is out-and-out hegemonism and double standard, and absolute hypocrisy. On the one-year mark of the full escalation of the Ukraine crisis, China issued its position paper on the political settlement of the crisis, whereas the U.S. imposed sanctions on Chinese and other foreign companies," she pointed out.

I repeat! US stupidly linked Taiwan to Ukraine war and continues to do so, escalate. Now more than ever Russia's war in Ukraine is China's war. pic.twitter.com/onkXxuVzGJ — ���� ��������Dan Popescu ������������ (@PopescuCo) February 27, 2023

"Who is promoting peace and deescalation, and who is fueling the tension and making the world more unstable? The answer is fairly obvious," the spokesperson added.

Mao called on the U.S. to reflect on its behavior, bear in mind what is good for the world, and do something that will actually help deescalate the situation and get peace talks going.

"The U.S. also needs to stop spreading disinformation and withdraw the sanctions on Chinese companies," she said.

"The Chinese side will continue to do what is necessary to firmly safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies. We will take resolute countermeasures in response to the U.S. sanctions," Mao said.