Morales Criticizes European Lawmakers Requesting Añez's Release

The Socialist leader recalled that the parliamentarians remained silent while the 2019 coup d'état was taking place in Bolivia.

Bolivia's former President Evo Morales on Tuesday criticized the European Parliament's resolution calling for the release of 2019 coup leader Jeanine Añez.

"It clearly shows that some Europeans still retain their colonial and humiliating vision towards Latin American peoples," Morales said while reading a letter addressed to the European Parliament.

The Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) leader stressed that "old Europe" still feels it has the right to intervene in the internal affairs of Latin American countries by making "absolutely false claims."

"Where were the European parliamentarians during that year? Is the life of an Indigenous person worth nothing," he asked.

The imperialists in the European Parliament dubbed far-right coup leader Jeanine Áñez, on trial for massacring peaceful protesters, a "political prisoner," trying to force Bolivia's sovereign, elected gov't to release her.



396 votes in favor, 267 againsthttps://t.co/4H9GdQUuuj — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) April 30, 2021

Currently, transnational forces that financed the 2019 coup d'etat are trying to distort what happened, Morales pointed out.

In this sense, for instance, they seek to present Jeanine Añez as a persecuted politician. However, she is preventively imprisoned while authorities investigate her responsibility in the terrorist actions that the Police and the Army carried out after November 10, 2019.

At that time, backed by the United States and its regional allies, Senator Añez declared herself interim president of Bolivia.