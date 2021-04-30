Bolivia Will Produce COVID Vaccines, Including Sputnik V

As part of Russia's growing involvement in Latin America in the fight to battle the COVID pandemic and its effects on the region, Bolivia is looking to join Argentina in the production of Sputnik V, the Russian vaccine.

Bolivian Health Minister Health Minister Jeyson Auza says that the Andean nation is interested in producing vaccines against COVID-19, including the Russian Sputnik V, on its territory. "We would be delighted to be able, like Argentina, to produce vaccines in the not too distant future," he said.

Argentina will produce Sputnik V and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Auza stressed that negotiations with Russia on the production of the vaccine had not yet begun.

"However, there is a private business that offers us, as a state, the possibility that we, united, could very quickly receive the necessary funds that will allow the transfer of technology with Russia," he said. Bolivia mustn't create any association with "this or that private company", Auza added.

Bolivia negotiates to produce the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine https://t.co/xQ7UgKUMH8 — Then24 (@then24dotcom) April 29, 2021

"We are interested in the possibility of establishing relations with Russia or another country in the world in the near future, which would allow us to exchange knowledge to have sovereignty in the epidemiological sphere," he concluded. Bolivia registered the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine based on Russia's clinical trial data in early January.