Bolivian Activists Urge EU Not To Support Coup Leaders

The Bartolina Sisa Resistance movement in the UK, which represents Indigenous women in Bolivia sent a letter to the UK Office of the European Parliament questioning the role of the regional body when the coup took place in November 2019.

Bolivian activists urged the European Union not to support the right-wing forces in the country. This, as representatives within the European Parliament and from the Spanish party Vox, try to plot actions over alleged human rights violations during the elected government of Luis Arce.

(Hilo) En los próximos días llegará al país otro lote de 200.000 dosis de #SputnikV para continuar con nuestro Plan de Vacunación Masiva. La prueba piloto que se cumple en #LaPaz y #ElAlto nos permitirá estar preparados para aplicar estas vacunas con celeridad #NoBajemosLaGuardia pic.twitter.com/Pqjn7Y1VoL — Luis Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) April 27, 2021

"In the next few days, another batch of 200,000 doses of #SputnikV will arrive in the country to continue with our Mass Vaccination Plan. The pilot test being carried out in #LaPaz and #ElAlto will allow us to be prepared to apply these vaccines quickly #NoBajemosLaGuardia."

"Where were the EU, the [Organization of American States] when the massacres, mass arrests, persecution and torture of opponents were happening?" the letter reads. At least 1500 people were imprisoned during Anez de facto government without any reason and were "taken away without mercy," the organization explains.

"The corrupt Bolivian elite who are now pleading with you for support seek to keep this murderous history going on. If the European Union vote to support the Bolivian [right-wing] in their efforts, we can only assume that the same values that motivated the conquistadores are in operation today in the democratic EU," the activists added.