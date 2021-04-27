The Añez Regime Diverted Funds From the Bolivian Oil Company

Bolivian State-Owned Oilfields (YPFB) on Monday revealed illegalities that occurred in the company during the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez.

The oil company's authorities will launch a legal process against former YPFB President Herland Soliz and former Hydrocarbons Minister Victor Zamora for irregular actions that left damage of at least US$1.2 million.

Soliz and Zamora diverted resources that were supposedly intended for Bolivia's Social Plan for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 Infections.

"The ex-officials committed crimes of breach of duties and anti-economic conduct," YPFB Transparency Director Erika Chavez assured.

Jeanine Añez faces many charges for the 2019 coup in #Bolivia. Among them are charges of authorizing a loan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) without Congress' approval and allowing the Sacaba and Senkata massacres to take place in November 2019. https://t.co/CMaQIQG6Cv — Dr Rodrigo Acuña (@rodrigoac7) April 14, 2021

In March 2020, Zamora and Soliz signed a ministerial resolution requiring YPFB and its subsidiaries to allocate funds for the government to buy medical supplies. "Neither of them had the authority to issue this resolution, so it is illegal. In addition, there is evidence that the funds were not destined for that purpose," Chavez added. Añez is currently under investigation for several corruption scandals, such as the purchase of 170 overpriced respirators, whose performance did not meet the requirements to treat COVID-19 patients in critical condition.