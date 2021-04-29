Bolivia: President of the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) Resigns

Salvador Romero presided over the TSE in 2019, after the coup d'état against Evo Morales was perpetrated in November.

The president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of Bolivia, Salvador Romero, announced Wednesday that tomorrow (Thursday) he would present his resignation from his position as head of the Electoral Body.

"By presenting tomorrow my resignation to the Presidency and the Spokesperson, I close a personal stage and conclude an institutional phase with a court ready to face new challenges," said Romero, who highlighted his management in the national and sub-regional elections held in the country.

Romero alleged that he leaves the TSE leaving a legacy of transparency after the high polarization that occurred in 2019: "I leave as I arrived, a man free of ties independent of political forces or group interests. Committed exclusively to the clean election as a cornerstone of democracy and point of encounter among Bolivians, beyond our differences," he added.

"We were the only country in the world that successfully managed to hold two national elections in the dark time of the pandemic. True, in 2020, the country went through a bitter controversy to redefine the date of the voting day (...) the electoral tribunals conducted two fully democratic electoral processes," pointed out Romero.

Salvador Romero fue designado presidente del TSE por Jeanine Áñez, por encargo de EE.UU., en base a su meritoria carrera de sumisión funcional a USAID y a sus jugosos salarios. Ojalá en sus memorias diga la verdad, por decoro, sobre la tramposa conducta de la OEA. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) April 29, 2021

"Salvador Romero was appointed president of the TSE by Jeanine Áñez, by order of the US, based on his meritorious career of functional submission to USAID and his juicy salaries. Hopefully, in his memoirs, he will tell the truth, out of decorum, about the deceitful conduct of the OAS."

The former president of the TSE emphasized that he supposedly managed to establish tranquility in the midst of conflicts arising from political issues: "nothing has been easy to achieve the accomplishment that the electoral cycle leaves a strengthened democracy and a country in peace, when neither one nor the other was assured or evident in November 2019," he said.

After the perpetration of the coup d'état against the constitutional president, Evo Morales, the de facto government of Jeanine Áñez put Romero in charge of the TSE, and the members of the Electoral Body subsequently ratified him.