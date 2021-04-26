RUNASUR To Integrate the Peoples of South America

"It has one goal: to unite all social, Indigenous, workers, middle class, and intellectual movements," Evo Morales about this new grassroots organization.

Former President Evo Morales on Monday announced the creation of RUNASUR, a Bolivia-based integration mechanism for Indigenous peoples and social movements.

"RUNASUR will seek to join all South American countries," Morales said, explaining that the initiative proposes to turn Latin America into a plurinational region.

The idea of creating RUNASUR was suggested by Morales one day after he returned to Bolivia in November 2020, following one year in exile.

"The RUNASUR has one goal: to unite all social, Indigenous, workers, middle class, and intellectual movements. We will fight for an American continent of the people and for the people," the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) leader said.

"This project is not compatible with either capitalism or imperialism," Morales explained during the first meeting of RUNASUR's technical team formed by Bolivia, Venezuela, Ecuador, and Argentina. To unite the region's movements, Bolivian representatives will dialogue with social leaders from Peru and Paraguay. Argentina will do the same with personalities from Brazil and Uruguay. Ecuador's Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (CONAIE) President Jaime Vargas agreed to coordinate with social leaders from Colombia and Chile, while Venezuela's representatives will approach organizations from Suriname and Guyana.