Military Neutral Austria Could Mediate Between Russia-Ukraine

Zeman said that the European Union (EU) must stand united and avoid division.

Outgoing Czech President Milos Zeman met with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Van der Bellen, at Prague Castle on Thursday, where Zeman said Austria's neutral status could be useful in mediating the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"I told Mr. [Austrian] President that, in a certain context, Austrian neutrality can enable the country to play a mediating role in the case of Ukraine and Russia," the outgoing president said.

Zeman said that it is important for the European Union (EU) to remain united and not allow itself to be divided. According to the Czech leader, both he and Van der Bellen share similar views on the situation in Ukraine.

Van der Bellen said neutrality does not mean indifference and praised the Czech Republic's support for Ukraine as respectable.

Prezident republiky ���� Miloš Zeman předal ve čtvrtek dne 2. března 2023, za přítomnosti prezidenta Rakouské republiky ���� Alexandera Van der Bellena, Medaili Za zásluhy I. stupně Günteru Geyerovi, předsedovi dozorčí rady Vienna Insurance Group. pic.twitter.com/lOyICSYEM7 — Jiří Ovčáček (@PREZIDENTmluvci) March 2, 2023

On Thursday, 2 March 2023, in the presence of the President of the Republic of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, President of the Republic of Czechia Miloš Zeman presented the Medal of Merit 1st Class to Günter Geyer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vienna Insurance Group.

The Austrian President arrived in Prague on Wednesday on an official visit.

Zeman's second term as Czech president expires on March 8. President-elect Petr Pavlo is expected to be sworn in as the new president one day later.