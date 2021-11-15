Militant Solidarity With Cuba on Display in 80+ Cities Worldwide

Demonstrators support Cuba's productive revival and reject U.S. interference against peoples and revolutions that act with sovereignty.

Solidarity movements with Cuba, political parties, social groups, and Cuban emigrants in other countries celebrated on Monday the restart of the school year on the island, its economic-productive revival, and the Cuban people's determination to defend their Revolution against destabilizing attempts plotted from the United States.

Cuban President, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, said through Twitter that "solidarity actions in more than 80 cities support the will of the Cuban people to build their own future."

In an act in front of the headquarters of the Cuban diplomatic representation in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, political parties and social movements supported the reopening of activities and rejected the recent acts of interference by the White House.

The member of the Network of Intellectuals in Defense of Humanity, María Fernanda Barreto, stressed that Cuba is not alone and counts on the militant solidarity of people all over the world.

She explained that the U.S. government is attacking numerous sovereign countries for several reasons, among which she mentioned the loss of its hegemony and the emergence of new powers.

He added that to this is added the determination of its circles of power to impose on Latin America a relationship of subordination through the Monroe Doctrine, aimed against the resistance of several peoples and sovereign revolutions, such as the Sandinista revolution in Nicaragua, the Bolivarian Revolution in Venezuela and the Cuban Revolution.

He stressed that it is now more important than ever to unite against imperialism, which attacks Cuba to prevent the revival of the economy and tourism, a sector he valued as essential to overcome the obstacles of an economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the U.S. government for more than six decades.

Agradecemos la solidaridad internacional con #Cuba, ya en más 80 países de todos los continentes se realizan múltiples actividades en contra del #Bloqueo y denunciando la campaña en marcha del gobierno #EEUU y sus lacayos. #CubaNoEstaSola @ForodeSaoPaulo #CubaVive @DiazCanelB pic.twitter.com/C9R6G4lE0Z — Dr. Roberto Morales Ojeda (@DrRobertoMOjeda) November 14, 2021

"We appreciate the international solidarity with #Cuba, already in more than 80 countries on all continents multiple activities are taking place against the #Blockade and denouncing the ongoing campaign of the # U.S. government and its lackeys."

Among those who demanded the cessation of the attacks against Cuba was Camila Fabri Saab, wife of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, kidnapped by the U.S. Government.

Since last November 11, several acts of solidarity with Cuba have been taking place in Syria, in which Palestinians residing in that nation have also participated.

In addition to demonstrating the failure of the U.S. blockade against Cuba, the participants denounce that Washington wants to set Cubans against each other in order to generate social chaos in Cuba.

This Monday, Cuba solidarity organizations in Greece gathered in front of the U.S. embassy in Athens to denounce the destabilization campaigns and the criminal policy of economic war against Havana.

Similar acts took place over the weekend and this Monday in Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Belarus, Ecuador, East Timor, China, Peru, Dominican Republic and other nations.

A few hours before the 31st edition of the solidarity caravan that has been organized since 1992 arrives in Havana, the organization Pastors for Peace similarly emphasized that "once again, Cuba leads as an example in health, science and humanism."