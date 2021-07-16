'Cuba Is Not Alone,' International Solidarity Movements Stress

"How could a Revolution that has given so much to the peoples of the world be alone? said the Portuguese Council for Peace and Cooperation (CPPC).

Progressive political organizations, social movements, intellectuals, and opinion leaders from around the world continue to affirm their support for the Cuban people and government amid the new attempt by the United States to destabilize the order in this Caribbean nation.

In Portugal, workers and students on Thursday gathered in front of the Cuban embassy in Lisbon to demand an end to the U.S. financial and trade blockade.

"How could a Revolution that has given so much to the peoples of the world be alone? How could those who have made solidarity, friendship, and cooperation the norm of their foreign policy be alone," asked Gustavo Carneiro, a member of the Portuguese Council for Peace and Cooperation (CPPC).

"The high levels of human development achieved in Cuba make many developed countries blush with shame... There no one sleeps on the streets, there are no children picking up garbage to survive, health is for all, education is widespread, and childhood and old age are protected," he added.

The U.S. Black Lives Matter group also expressed their solidarity with the Cuban people and urged their government to lift the blockade, which they considered inhumane.

Bolivia's COB and social movements hold a 'wiphalazo' in the streets of La Paz in defense of the Cuban Revolution. ��@FreddyteleSUR pic.twitter.com/3MCi23n5i0 — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) July 15, 2021

“This policy has the explicit intention of destabilizing the country and undermining Cubans’ right to choose their government,” the group stated and highlighted that the blockade is at the core of current crisis in Cuba. On Friday, India’s Student and Democratic Youth Federations took to Calcutta city streets to express their solidarity with the Cuban Revolution and condemn the U.S. attempts at political destabilization. Europe’s Communist Parties Initiative (ECPI) stated the intervention attempt rebuts the false expectations for President Joe Biden’s administration to change U.S. policies against the Island. However, it stressed that the destabilizing actions cannot erase the Cuban Revolution’s achievements. “The Island has given the world internationalist solidarity lessons when contributing with medical staff missions in many countries and developing five COVID-19 vaccines to tackle the pandemic,” the ECPI stated.