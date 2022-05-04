Migrants From Venezuela Say It Is Time to Return

The UN refugee agency announced that some Venezuelan migrants are deciding to return to their country.

After a resurgence of opportunities, migrants from Venezuela are deciding to return to their country, after running eight years of recession and four years of hyperinflation.

A Venezuelan immigrant, Víctor Fernández has been saving up for five months for buying a return ticket to his native country, where the economy is showing signs of resurgence. "I've done what I had to do in Chile," said the 32-year-old Fernández, one of the people who have left Venezuela since 2015.

The South American country suffered eight years of recession, where four of them were under hyperinflation. However, in 2018, Venezuela's economic pressure has eased.

Marchants and businesses have increased their imports allowing a greater variety of products on offer and new shops opening up selling clothes, shoes, home appliances, and more.

"It's time to return home," Fernández told, five years after being away. "I slept in the street for two weeks ... I would speak to my parents and tell them that everything was going well before hanging up and crying out of desperation," he said, referring to his start as an undocumented migrant and at the one point lived rough.