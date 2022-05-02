Dominicans Reject Ivan Duque's Attacks Against Cuba, Venezuela

"The presence of President Duque, declared by the Dominican people as persona non grata, has been an insult to our historical memory," progressive organizations pointed out.

On Sunday, Dominican social and political organizations published an open letter harshly criticizing the smear campaign launched by Colombian President Ivan Duque against Cuba and Venezuela.

"We raise this note of protest for the violation of the principle of non-intervention in the affairs of other states, international law, and the Constitution of the Republic," they said about the statements that Duque made during a visit to the Dominican Republic's Congress on April 29.

"The presence of President Duque, declared by the Dominican people as persona non grata, has been an insult to our historical memory and to over 1,175 victims murdered in Colombia during his nefarious government. It is an insult to the 140,000 COVID-related deaths caused by his social irresponsibility and his inoperative health system," they said.

The Dominican organizations also noted that the far-right politician came to their country to propose the policies promoted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which have caused death and malnutrition among millions of Colombian children.

#Berlin: Protest in front of the Colombian embassy in solidarity with the people on the streets in #Colombia & against state terrorism of @IvanDuque. #DuqueAsesino pic.twitter.com/8sUbIbGKxq — Leil-Zahra Mortada (@LeilZahra) May 5, 2021

Among the signatories of the open letter are the Caamañista Movement (MC), the Communist Labor Party (PCT), the Dominican Popular Movement (MPD), the Force of the Revolution (FR), the Rebel Movement (MR), the Dominican Human Rights Committee (CDDH), the Coordination of Leftist Feminists, and the "Homeland for All" Movement.

Dominican activists recalled that the Duque administration supported the U.S.-backed attempt to create a parallel government in Venezuela and allows the use of its territory to "launch military invasions with mercenaries and paramilitaries against Venezuela."

The open letter also recalled that President Duque has not done much to contain the selective assassination of those who defend the rights of Indigenous peoples, farmers, and workers.