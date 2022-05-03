Venezuela Rejects Colombia’s Accusation of Airspace Violations

The vice-president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, condemned the illegal acts of Colombian terrorist and drug trafficking groups in Venezuelan territory, noting that Venezuela's armed forces continue to maintain intense operations to expel these criminals.

In statements made on Monday at a press conference, the vice-president said he was surprised by the recent allegations of the Colombian Foreign Ministry indicating that Venezuela violated Colombian airspace last Tuesday in a rural area of the municipality of Tibú.

Referring to Colombia's allegation, Cabello said that such a move is because "their clients in the world are requesting the merchandise with which they traffic drugs, and they are not going to be able to get it through Venezuela."

According to the official, such accusations may be related to the departure of Colombian President Iván Duque from office, as the first round of presidential elections in Colombia is scheduled for May 29.

Diosdado Cabello dismissed the accusation by Colombian authorities of an alleged Venezuelan incursion into their air and land space on Monday. Nothing the Colombian government says can be believed", he said.

"I believe that now there are 96 days left to the Colombian government. The Colombian narco-government is leaving, and it will never come back. We hope that Colombian justice will one day take charge of so many murders of young Colombians", Cabello also said.

In recent weeks, Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) have managed to dismantle dozens of explosives in border areas where, according to Venezuela, the Tancol (a term used by the Venezuelan government to refer to Colombian armed drug trafficking terrorists) intend to attack the national territory.

On Saturday, the FANB reported the retention of a six-meter submarine held by Colombian drug traffickers on the banks of the Arauca river, whose course marks the borderline with Colombia.