Supreme Court Justices Appointed in Venezuela

Diosdado Cabello urged the new TSJ to work for peace and justice and to accompany President Nicolas Maduro in the actions undertaken for the profound reform of the judicial system.

The appointment of the new magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) stood out among the events of the week in Venezuela and marked a new step in the judicial reform promoted in the country.

After an extensive process of nominations, consultation and evaluation of the proposals made by various areas of civil society and the legal and academic circles, the National Assembly appointed the new members of the TSJ, the General Inspectorate of Courts and the National School of the Judiciary.

During last Tuesday’s plenary session, the president of the Judicial Nominations Committee, deputy Giuseppe Alessandrello, stressed that the technical-legal process of selecting the magistrates of Court was impeccable, transparent, and public.

New Supreme Court justices appointed by Venezuela's National Assembly following a reform to the country's highest court that brought down the number of justices from 32 to 20. Out of the 20, 12 were re-appointed https://t.co/uNShbXP3Pv — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) April 27, 2022

Alessandrello highlighted the arduous debates developed within the Legislature to carry out an in-depth evaluation of the list of more than 430 candidates.

Meanwhile, the head of the Parliamentary Bloc of the Homeland and deputy of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, recognized the work of the members of the Judicial Nominations Committee in the selection and appointment process of the TSJ magistrates.

According to Cabello, these appointments, made in consensus with the opposition, are necessary for the country. Cabello also urged the new TSJ to work for peace and justice and to accompany President Nicolas Maduro in the actions undertaken for the profound reform of the judicial system.