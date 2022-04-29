Venezuela and Turkey Sign Eight Cooperation Agreements

Venezuela and Turkey signed on Friday eight new agreements in the framework of the third Joint Cooperation Commission between the two nations, which was held in Caracas, informed the Vice President of Economy and Minister of Petroleum of this South American nation, Tareck El Aissami.

"We have agreed today (Friday) to sign eight instruments, within the framework of the final declaration of the third Joint Cooperation Commission, in the following areas: youth, sports, industries, which impact the medium-sized industries sector; entrepreneurship and productive chains; fishing and aquaculture, education, health or productive investment," said El Aissami during a ceremony at the Miraflores Palace (seat of Government).

The Minister highlighted the leading role of the relations between Venezuela and Turkey in the current geopolitical situation.

"Venezuela and Turkey play leading roles in the international concert and the face of this convulsive world today, it is up to us to assume with humility and modesty, but with much deep awareness, that Turkey and Venezuela can contribute to the birth of this new geopolitical age, this bilateral relationship must model the new based on respect for sovereignty and self-determination," he said.

Caracas and Ankara signed these agreements within the framework of the visit of the Foreign Minister of Turkey, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

El Aissami stated that cooperation between both nations increased with the signing of 20 agreements in the second Joint Cooperation Commission.

"This bilateral cooperation reaffirms before the international community that we are on the right path of the defense of multilateralism and peace diplomacy that urges us to work with a high and strategic vision to construct a better world," he commented.

According to El Aissami, Venezuela and Turkey aim to deepen cooperation in agricultural and livestock production, the pharmaceutical industry, transportation, the air sector and the development of alternative energies.