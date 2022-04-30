Venezuela Shows Solidarity in May 1st Celebrations in Cuba

A delegation of the Venezuelan Committee of International Solidarity and Struggle for Peace (COSI) will participate in the events for International Workers' Day in Havana, Cuba, its president Gabriel Aguirre informed on Friday, 29 April.

According to Prensa Latina, the head of COSI said that this organization will ratify its support to the working class of the island in the face of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government and intensified during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We recognize the great effort made by the Cuban working people to defend socialism and the right to be free and independent in the face of the unjust economic sanctions for more than 60 years," Aguirre emphasized.

The participation of the Venezuelan committee in the celebrations of May 1st in Cuba constitutes a new opportunity to reaffirm the militant and unconditional solidarity with the Caribbean nation and its Revolution, and to show the world that they are still in the struggle together with the people, said the political leader.

Aguirre also pointed out that COSI will be present at the VII International Seminar on Peace and for the Abolition of Foreign Military Bases that will begin on May 4 in the Cuban city of Guantanamo, to demand the cessation of this interventionist policy of the U.S. government in several countries of the world.

The Venezuelan delegation will once again support the return of the territory illegally occupied by Washington in the easternmost province of Cuba, in clear violation of International Law, which is a permanent demand of the solidarity movement.

Likewise, Aguirre commented that Venezuela is preparing a large delegation made up of representatives of political and social organizations to participate in the activities for the International Worker's Day on the island.

Aguirre pointed out that this year's participation acquires special connotation for being the first massive mobilizations after the sanitary measures imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, a situation overcome by Cuba thanks to the efforts of its health workers and the people in general, he affirmed.

COSI is a Venezuelan Non-Governmental Organization member of the World Peace Council, with consultative status with the UN by virtue of its long trajectory in the promotion of solidarity values among peoples and governments.

The Central de Trabajadores de Cuba and the Cuban President, Miguel Díaz-Canel, recently issued a call under the slogan "Cuba lives and works!", for the massive participation of the people this May 1st as a sign of unity and support to the work of equity and justice of the Revolution.