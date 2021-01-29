Mexico to Investigate a Gunshot Murder in Guerrero State

This Mexican territory has become the main action scenario for 40 criminal groups related to drug trafficking.

Guerrero State Prosecutor's Office on Thursday launched an investigation into the murder of six men in Iguala city at the hands of an armed group.

The victims died of gunshot wounds after unidentified men broke into a car wash at midday and fired indiscriminately. Five of the six men died on the premises, while the sixth was hit 300 meters from the place.

Police officers and troops from the State Public Security and Defense Ministries were deployed to search for and capture the alleged perpetrators.

In its report "Mexico's Everyday War: Guerrero and the Trials of Peace", the International Crisis Group (ICG) described this state as the epicenter of organized crime in the country. For at least 40 criminal groups compete for dominance in drug trafficking to the U.S.

2020 Mexico Peace Index: Data compiled by the Institute for Economics & Peace ‘IEP’. *The red areas are the hardest hit by violence. The teal shaded areas are those experiencing less violence. Meanwhile, orange & yellow indicate dangerous levels of violence. pic.twitter.com/kk7hdoxOX6 — American Jihad Watch (@Watcherone) August 6, 2020

On Sept. 26, 2014, Guerrero was also the scene for the disappearance of the 43 students from Ayotzinapa. The official version said that they were kinapped by members of the Guerreros Unidos cartel.

In 2020, Mexico recorded over 35,000 murders of men, women, and children for the second consecutive year. On average, 97 people were murdered every 24 hours while homicides increased in 11 states.

Among the murdered people, 1,210 people were under 17 years of age, meaning that at least three children and adolescents were murdered every day last year.