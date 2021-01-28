Mexican Ambassador Expelled by Añez Regime Returns To Bolivia

Ambassador Mercado was declared a "persona non grata" by the coup-born regime that replaced the Socialist government in 2019.

The government of President Luis Arce on Wednesday welcomed the return of the Mexican ambassador to Bolivia Maria Teresa Mercado, who was expelled by the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez (2019-2020).

Upon arriving at the El Alto airport, Ambassador Mercado stated that she was "very happy" to be back in the Andean country.

In December 2019, after the U.S.-backed coup against President Evo Morales, the self-proclaimed Interim President Añez lashed out at Spanish and Mexican diplomats following an incident at the Mexican residence, which led to the expulsion of officials from both countries.

At the time, Spanish diplomats paid a courtesy visit to the Mexican residence where former officials of the Morales administration had requested asylum.

Saludamos el retorno de la hermana María Teresa Mercado como embajadora de México en Bolivia, después de que fue hostigada y expulsada por los golpistas. Es un acto de desagravio a su carrera diplomática y convicción democrática y de defensa de la vida y los DD.HH.

¡Bienvenida! pic.twitter.com/wOUvy8mDIJ — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) January 28, 2021

The meme reads, "We welcome the return of sister Maria Teresa Mercado as Mexico's ambassador to Bolivia after she was harassed and expelled by the coup plotters. It is an act of reparation for her diplomatic career, democratic conviction, and defense of life and human rights. Welcome!"

This visit was interpreted by the coup-born regime as an attempt to help the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) politicians leave the Andean country.

Añez then gave Ambassador Mercado and other diplomats 72 hours to leave Bolivia. Mexican authorities immediately complained about the siege that the dictatorship's security forces were maintaining around their official buildings.

After Mercado's expulsion, Mexico appointed Edmundo Font as its chargé d'affaires in Bolivia.