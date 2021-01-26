Mexico: Femicides Rose During the First Half of 2020

According to Inegi, there were 17,123 homicides during January and June last year. At least 1,844 women were murdered during the first half of 2020, ten more cases than the previous year.

Mexicos's National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported on Tuesday that femicides rose considerably during the first half of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Inegi, there were 17,123 homicides during January and June last year. At least 1,844 women were murdered during the first half of 2020, ten more cases than the previous year. Nonetheless, men represent 86 percent of the murdered population in Mexico.

La estadística preliminar revela que se registraron 17,123 #homicidios en #México durante el primer semestre de 2020, periodo que incluye la emergencia sanitaria por #Covid_19 del segundo trimestre; esta cifra se compara con 17,776 en el mismo período de 2019, una baja de (-)3.7% pic.twitter.com/Mh2i0IHooY — Julio A. Santaella (@SantaellaJulio) January 26, 2021

"Preliminary statistics reveal 17,123 #homicides recorded in #Mexico during the first half of 2020, a period that includes the health emergency due to #Covid_19 in the second quarter; this figure compares to 17,776 in the same period of 2019, decreasing (-)3.7%."

The organization Cero Impunity reported that femicides have increased in Mexico by 137 percent in the previous five years, and Baja California Sur state stands out regarding impunity. During 2019 alone, the state did not resolve any case of femicide.

After gathering data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Cero Impunity concluded that Mexico ranks sixth among the 93 countries with the world's highest homicides rates. El Salvador and Jamaica were at the top of the list.