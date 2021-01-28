Mexico To Host Phase 3 of German COVID-19 Vaccine

CureVac's clinical trials will also be carried out in Argentina, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Panama, and Peru.

Mexico's Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Wednesday announced the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines produced by the German company CureVac to conduct phase three of clinical trials with 8,000 volunteers.

CureVac's clinical trials will observe 36,500 volunteers worldwide, including patients from Argentina, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Panama, and Peru.

Highlighting that the Mexican overnment's strategy was to allow phase three of clinical trials of different vaccine projects, Ebrard noted that the Chinese CanSino and the Belgian Janssen were already conducting research.

Last December, the U.S. company Novavax also announced its intention to start phase 3 of clinical trials in Mexico and the U.S. with 30,000 volunteers.

Evolution of cases in Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela, since 100th confirmed case. pic.twitter.com/G6OqC8w74P — COVIDBot (@COVID19_bot) January 28, 2021

On Dec. 24, 2020, a national vaccination campaign was launched to immunize nearly 130 million Mexicans. Over 650,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have already been administered mainly to medical personnel.

The Health Ministry signed deals with the U.S. pharmaceutical Pfizer for the purchase of 34.4 million COVID-19 vaccines.

Likewise, 77.4 million doses will be acquired from the British AstraZeneca, 35 million from CanSino, 34.4 million from the United Nations' COVAX platform, and 24 million doses from the Russian-developed Sputnik V.