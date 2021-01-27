Mexico: Ex-Sports Commission Head Disqualified for Public Office

President Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) appointed Alfredo Castillo as chairman of CONADE, an institution in which he was accused of irregularities.

Due to omissions in his asset declarations, Alfredo Castillo, the former chairman of Mexico's National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE), was disqualified from holding public office by the Public Administration Ministry (SFP).

Castillo is now prohibited from exercising public office for 10 years as he omitted information over six bank accounts amounting to over US$893,000.

"The omission constitutes a violation of public servants' administrative responsibilities which establish the obligation to present timely and truthfully the declarations of patrimonial situation," the SFP stated.

Warning that the Prosecutor's Office could launch an investigation on criminal offenses, the SFP assured that Castillo's case was part of the 26,064 administrative responsibility files opened by the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).

Castillo began his career in 2002 as an advisor to the Federal Consumer Attorney General. Before being named Michoacan's Security and Integral Development commissioner, he was the Private Security Services director at the Public Security Secretariat.

As CONADE director, Castillo informed that he did not participate as a shareholder or director of companies, nor was he part of civil associations or other companies in the country.