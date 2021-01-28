Mexico: 60 Percent of Oxygen Tanks Robberies are Prosecuted

The Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) tries to contain an emerging practice amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mexican authorities reported on Wednesday that the responsible of 60 percent of the robberies of oxygen tanks had been prosecuted, as the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) tries to contain an emerging practice amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is not that big, it is not that widespread so far, there have been three, four places where they have had this phenomenon, but it is absolutely like other crimes that occur in the country and that when they are addressed, and impunity is ended well, it stops happening," Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez explained.

On Wednesday, three individuals were arrested in Puebla after they tried to steal a truck carrying 89 oxygen tanks. These devices are critical in the country to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has become a highly-prized asset in the black market.

Moreover, on January 20, the authorities rescued 44 oxygen tanks in Ecatepec. This after the truck's driver was kidnapped but saved by the police.