Mexico to Host CELAC Summit of Foreign Affairs Ministers

On Saturday, the 21st Meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers of the Latin American and Caribbean States Community (CELAC) will take place in Mexico City. This meeting will aim to build a regional agenda to counteract the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many countries have had billions of dollars at their disposal to deal with the pandemic. Latin American nations do not have such a possibility. So a common regional economic strategy is needed," Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard stated.
Despite the difficulties experienced in the last year, the CELAC countries have made much progress in the confluence of regulations in different policy areas. For this reason, and thanks to cooperation agreements, 19 countries have been able to access millions of COVID-19 vaccines so far.
At the Saturday meeting, which will coincide with the 238th anniversary of the birth of the independence procer Simon Bolivar, CELAC ministers will also promote actions for the collective defense of the culture and sovereignty of Latin American countries.
CELAC is an intergovernmental mechanism for political dialogue and coordination that includes thirty-three countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.
Since its launch in December 2011, it has contributed to deepening regional policy dialogues on issues such as social development, education, nuclear disarmament, family farming, culture, finance, energy, and environment
Mexican diplomats also ratified that they will advocate generating unique positions in the 33 CELAC members so as to protect the Latin American peoples as best as possible in the midst of the pandemic.
