Mexico to Host CELAC Summit of Foreign Affairs Ministers

Thanks to cooperation agreements, 19 Latin American countries have been able to access millions of COVID-19 vaccines.

On Saturday, the 21st Meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers of the Latin American and Caribbean States Community (CELAC) will take place in Mexico City. This meeting will aim to build a regional agenda to counteract the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many countries have had billions of dollars at their disposal to deal with the pandemic. Latin American nations do not have such a possibility. So a common regional economic strategy is needed," Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard stated.

Despite the difficulties experienced in the last year, the CELAC countries have made much progress in the confluence of regulations in different policy areas. For this reason, and thanks to cooperation agreements, 19 countries have been able to access millions of COVID-19 vaccines so far.

At the Saturday meeting, which will coincide with the 238th anniversary of the birth of the independence procer Simon Bolivar, CELAC ministers will also promote actions for the collective defense of the culture and sovereignty of Latin American countries.



.@SachaLlorenti: The member countries of @ALBATCP strongly reject the disgraceful verbal attack by the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), @Almagro_OAS2015, on the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the United Mexican States, Marcelo Ebrard. pic.twitter.com/c0OP5TflGN — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) June 5, 2021