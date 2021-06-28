Maduro Presents Simon Bolivar 2021 National Journalism Award

During the ceremony, President Maduro recognized the multinational teleSUR channel with the Extraordinary Bicentennial Award for the "Noticiero de la Batalla de Carabobo'' (News of the Battle of Carabobo)''.

This Monday, the President of the Venezuelan Republic, Nicolás Maduro, presented the Simón Bolívar 2021 National Journalism Award at the Miraflores Palace.

Journalist Teresa Maniglia was unanimously awarded the Simón Bolívar 2021 Unique Journalism Award for her prolific activity favoring journalism for peace and life and her contributions to freedom of expression through social networks.

On June 23, the jury's verdict was announced, which included, among others, communicators Nieves Valdez and Wendys Olivo. This edition honored journalist and former Vice President of the Republic (2002-2007), José Vicente Rangel. A special award was received by his son, José Vicente Rangel Ávalos.

��La colega Teresa Maniglia recibió el premio Único de Periodismo 2021.

This year, 257 works were evaluated, and a single award was granted; another extraordinary award and eight special mentions for the Bicentenary of the Battle of Carabobo.

Meanwhile, the jury agreed on 14 national awards, nine mentions, and two special recognitions. The award in the digital category went to the portals Corriente Revolucionaria Bolivar y Zamora (CRBZ) and PH9. Among other categories, the National Opinion Journalism Award went to Manuel Palma for the series "El Teletrabajo en Venezuela," published in the newspaper Ciudad Caracas.

This year, the Qualifying Jury decided to award two Special Recognitions to journalist Barry Cartaya (VTV) for his selfless dedication and coverage of Venezuela's pandemic and documentary filmmaker Daniel Quintero for his audiovisual work on the Colombian-Venezuelan border.

The Qualifying Jury urged the National Journalism Award Foundation to seek mechanisms for a thorough revision of the Award's Rules and Regulations, allowing opening a debate on the role of social networks in journalism.